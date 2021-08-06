Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.86 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

