Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara Purchases 30,937,425 Shares of Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) Stock

Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara purchased 30,937,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,712,491.00 ($2,651,779.29).
Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara purchased 2,000,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara bought 1,000,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,000.00 ($101,428.57).
About Tesoro Resources
