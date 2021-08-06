Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara Purchases 30,937,425 Shares of Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) Stock

Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara purchased 30,937,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,712,491.00 ($2,651,779.29).

Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesoro Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara purchased 2,000,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara bought 1,000,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,000.00 ($101,428.57).

About Tesoro Resources

Tesoro Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource projects in Chile. Its flagship property is the El Zorro gold project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northern Chile. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.