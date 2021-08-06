GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $703.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.87.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

