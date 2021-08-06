George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 1,500 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total transaction of C$198,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,960.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20.

Shares of WN opened at C$131.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$134.41.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. Equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.40.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

