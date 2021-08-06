GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $39.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE GFL opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.