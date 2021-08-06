Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 97,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,633,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,991,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIL opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

