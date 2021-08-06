Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.20.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.49. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $101.08.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

