Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 112.35%.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $393.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLAD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.