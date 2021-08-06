Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 324 ($4.23) on Monday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.76. The company has a market capitalization of £43.17 billion and a PE ratio of -31.15.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

