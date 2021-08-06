Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s previous close.

GBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $69.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

