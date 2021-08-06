Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%.

GSAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,069,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of -0.06. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

