Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $93.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.73.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,279. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

