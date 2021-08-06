Gnosis Price Hits $198.30 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $298.36 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $198.30 or 0.00484908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

