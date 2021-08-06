Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.75. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 62,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 12.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 486,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

