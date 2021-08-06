Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 190,907 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 2,204.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,907 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

XL Fleet stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.53. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.