Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 181,536 Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Growth Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

