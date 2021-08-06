Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX opened at $17.95 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

