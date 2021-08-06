Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Stoneridge worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SRI opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.96 million, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

