Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Absolute Software stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.07 million, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

