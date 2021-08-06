Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 109,690 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 51,472.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AVITA Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $469.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

