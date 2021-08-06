Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,349 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Altus Midstream worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTM opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 3.89. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

