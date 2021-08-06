Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 37,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.