Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $2.74 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 3.0% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.20. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.