Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $28,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after buying an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 744,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.75. 1,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

