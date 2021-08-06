Goodwin Investment Advisory Purchases 272 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.96. 89,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $409.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

