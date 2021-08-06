Goodwin Investment Advisory Takes $268,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.64. 6,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

