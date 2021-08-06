GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoPro in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,432,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

