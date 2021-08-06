GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

EAF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 6,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

