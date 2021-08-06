Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$182.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.59. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.