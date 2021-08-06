Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $2,722.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,506.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

