Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

