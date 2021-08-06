Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:GTN.A traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

