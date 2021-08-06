Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries."

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $728.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $417,712. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

