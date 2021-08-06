Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $336,000 Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Tredegar worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 489.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 351.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 91.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $426.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.