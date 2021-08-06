Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $372,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 93.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $51.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

