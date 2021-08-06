Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,909 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EGRX stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $609.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

