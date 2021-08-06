Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.21.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.48. 157,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$25.17 and a twelve month high of C$38.60. The company has a market cap of C$35.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.96.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.