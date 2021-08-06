Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 164,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.