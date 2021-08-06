Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 383 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $705.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $632.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

