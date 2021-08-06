Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,866 shares of company stock valued at $788,989. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

