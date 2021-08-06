Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.