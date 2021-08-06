Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 677 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $632.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.97. The company has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $632.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.