Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.69. The company had a trading volume of 176,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,625. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $181.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

