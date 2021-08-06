Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $206.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.20.

NYSE:GPI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.01. 2,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,683. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

