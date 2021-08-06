Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after buying an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,025,000 after buying an additional 72,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $116.41 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.