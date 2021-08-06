Gulden Hits One Day Volume of $11,929.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $11,929.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00355591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,189,405 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

