Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) to Issue GBX 0.20 Dividend

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 35.91 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Dividend History for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

