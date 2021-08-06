Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) to Issue GBX 0.20 Dividend

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 35.91 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

