Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €145.45 ($171.12) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €143.28.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.