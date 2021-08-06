Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 688 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,986,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $411.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.