Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

